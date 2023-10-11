Home / India News / Pathankot attack mastermind Shahid Latif shot dead by unidentified gunmen

Pathankot attack mastermind Shahid Latif shot dead by unidentified gunmen

Shahid Latif was wanted by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) in an Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case

BS Web Team New Delhi
A Security forces jawan guards inside the Pathankot Air Force base after the end of the military operation against militants. PTI Photo

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 12:18 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

One of India's most wanted terrorists, Shahid Latif, believed to be the mastermind behind the Pathankot attack, has been shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan's Sialkot, as reported by India Today.

Latif was sought by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) for a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
 
He was a pivotal member of the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which claimed responsibility for the 2016 assault on the Air Force base in Pathankot. 
 
On January 2, 2016, a heavily armed group attacked the Pathankot Air Force Station. The gun fight between the security forces and attackers ensued for around 17 hours, killing five attackers and six security personnel. Three more soldiers died after they were hospitalised due to their injuries.

A day later, another security forces officer was killed by an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion.

The operation in Pathankot continued on January 4, killing a fifth attacker. The Pathankot attack perpetrated by JeM led to a breakdown of India-Pakistan relations, which is largely unresolved till this date.

In 1994, Latif was arrested from Jammu in a case related to narcotics and terrorism. He was deported back to Pakistan in 2010 after serving a 16-year-long jail term.

Shahid Latif was listed as a terrorist by the Indian government after the NIA said in its probe that Latif returned to the Jihadi factory in Pakistan after being released in 2010.

When Indian Airlines plane IC814 was hijacked by five armed men to Kandahar in Afghanistan in 1999, Shahid Latif was one of those whose release was sought by the terrorists. Masood Azhar, however, was one of the prisoners freed along with two others in exchange for the release of 189 passengers and crew members held hostage on the plane. 

Also Read

Sukha Duneke, who featured on NIA's list, shot dead in Canada's Winnipeg

Major terror plot averted in Bengaluru, 5 suspects arrested with explosives

Most-wanted naxal Dinesh Gope arrested after evading capture since 2016

Journalist shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Bihar's Araria, probe on

Asia Cup today's match: PAK vs NEP playing 11, toss result, live streaming

Man held for sending email threatening attack on Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

AAP blames non-payment of wages to bus marshals, volunteers on GNCTD Act

BJP's decision to field MPs in Assembly polls a 'good move': Union Minister

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees Celsius

UP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Topics :pathankot attackPathankot Terror AttackJeM terroriststerrorist attacksToday News

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Rahul Gandhi running 'Jhooth Ki Dukaan', says MP CM Chouhan

Rajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG Playing 11 live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023 India vs Afghanistan: Check Delhi Police's traffic advisory

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees Celsius

UP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin Gupta

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%

Next Story