Delhi L-G gives nod to creation of 37 extra posts in consumer commission

The sanctioned strength of members at present is five, which includes the President and three courts, two division benches and one single-member bench

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 5:48 PM IST
Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has approved the proposal for creating 37 additional posts of various categories in Delhi State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission, Raj Niwas officials said on Wednesday.

This will provide a major boost to consumer grievance redressal in the city, they said.

The proposal for the creation of additional posts was mooted in June 2020, keeping in view the pendency of cases.

As on March 1, 2020, the total number of cases pending for disposal in the State Commission was 7,760, which comprised 5,848 complaints that included execution applications and 1,912 appeals and revision petitions.

This will provide a major fillip to transparency and speedy redressal of grievances of the common people, something that the LG has been pioneering ever since he took over in May last year, the official said.

The sanctioned strength of members at present is five, which includes the President and three courts, two division benches and one single-member bench.

The finance department had concurred with the proposal and will make financial provisions for the posts being created.

It is to be noted that the Ministry of Home Affairs on January 1, 1997, delegated powers to the Delhi government for the creation of posts on both plan as well as non-plan sides under Group A, B, C and D.

Therefore, all categories of permanent, temporary or supernumerary posts in any office in the Department of GNCTD can now be created with the concurrence of the finance department and approval of the lieutenant governor, the official said.

Topics :V K SaxenaDelhi

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 5:48 PM IST

