Delhi lags in meeting clean air targets; 24 trains delayed amid dense fog

Delhi is lagging behind in reaching its clean air goals under the National Clean Air Programme. The city has the highest PM2.5 levels, inhalable particles, of 102 micrograms per cubic metre in 2023, an increase of 2.5 per cent compared to levels recorded in 2022. For reference, less than 25 is considered good, and anything between 100-300 is considered "very poor" on the index.

Delhi has consistently reported high levels of air pollution, with the air quality remaining in the "very poor" to "severe" categories on the air quality index (AQI) since December.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On Thursday, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that most of Delhi continues to grapple with "very poor" air quality with slight improvement in the air quality.

Data showed the AQI of ITO went down to 308 from 348, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was 343 (down from 374), Ashok Vihar 332 (down from 356), and Wazirpur 366 (earlier it was 397).

Pusa (364), Patparganj (363), and RK Puram (364) are no longer in the "severe" category compared to yesterday's 400+ readings on the AQI.

In the AQI, readings between zero and 50 are considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". AQI readings at or below 100 are considered satisfactory, while levels above 100 are considered unhealthy.

Along with low air quality, the city is also grappling with unseasonable cold weather, including dense fog. The fog has consistently caused delays in trains and flights in the capital city since the last week of December. On Thursday morning, nearly 24 trains were delayed entering the city due to low visibility.

Visibility levels also dropped to zero metres in Bhatinda, Punjab and Agra, Uttar Pradesh, and 25 metres in Agartala, Tripura. The visibility in other parts of northern India, including Jammu, Hisar in Haryana, Varanasi, and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, Sagar and Satna in Madhya Pradesh, Purnea in Bihar, and Assam's Tezpur also dropped to 50 metres.

In some relief to Delhi, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) does expect the temperatures to begin rising today onwards. The thick layer of fog appears to be lifting, however, chilly northern winds will keep the temperatures down.

The temperature in Delhi today is expected to be 13 degrees Celsius, with the maximum reaching 16 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 12 degrees Celsius.

