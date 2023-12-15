Delhi largest green belt among metros, pollution down since AAP govt: Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday the national capital has the largest green belt at 23.6 per cent among big metro cities, and asserted that pollution levels in the city have reduced since 2014 through sustained efforts.

Rai responded to a query by an MLA about the number of trees planted and the decrease in pollution levels in the last five years in Delhi during the ongoing Winter Session of Delhi Assembly.

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had made a resolve and promised the people during last polls that in five years two crore new trees will be planted. And in four years that target has been met," Rai informed the Delhi Assembly.

Rai added that the plantation drive will be intensified in the remaining one year.

On the issue of pollution, Rai shared the data on PM10 and PM2.5 levels, saying on average there has been a 31 per cent reduction in pollution levels since the formation of the AAP government.

In 2014 , the yearly average of PM10 stood at 324 and stands at 223 through the government's efforts, Rai said, citing from a report which he tabled in the House.

The PM2.5 levels, which was 149 in 2014, has gone down to 103 in 2022, he said.

Rai also said that there has been an increase in the number of days with better than poor air quality.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe-plus'.

In 2015, air quality in only 109 days stood outside the 'poor' category.

"In 2023, a new record was set, and till now in 206 days, the air quality stood outside of 'poor' category. This is a big change in Delhi under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership," the Delhi environment minister said.

The two-day session got underway on Friday.