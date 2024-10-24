Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Delhi LG directs deploying bus marshals on pollution mitigation duties

Their employment period will begin on November 1

Vinai Kumar Saxena, Vinai Kumar
Delhi Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 2:25 PM IST
Civil defence volunteers who were terminated as bus marshals in October 2023 will be deployed on pollution mitigation related duties for four months following an order by Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena, officials said on Thursday.

Their employment period will begin on November 1, they said.

The lieutenant governor, who is also chairman of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, has advised the city government and the chief minister to come up with a concrete scheme based on due process for their future engagement after the four-month employment period, a Raj Niwas official said.

The scheme -- to be prepared by the Delhi government for regular employment of the civil defence volunteers -- will include details of their deployment, budgetary provision, financial approvals, post creation and reservation norms, he said.

Topics :Delhi PollutionIndia pollutionDelhi air quality

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

