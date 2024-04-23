Home / India News / Delhi Metro to extend last train timing on May 7, 14 for IPL spectectators

Delhi Metro to extend last train timing on May 7, 14 for IPL spectectators

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 11:34 PM IST
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has decided to extend its last train timing at all lines in view of IPL matches in the city, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Taking to X, the DMRC wrote that in view of IPL matches on Wednesday, May 7, and 14 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Delhi Metro will be extending its last train timings on all lines to enable spectators to reach their destination smoothly.

The Delhi Police has also issued an advisory in connection with the match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans here on Wednesday from 7 pm to 11:30 pm.

The police said that there will be diversion/restriction on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg (BSZ Marg) and JLN Marg. The commuters are requested to avoid the BZM Marg from Delhi Gate to ITO Chowk, and JLN Marg from Rajghat to Delhi Gate on Wednesday from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Shuttle facility is available for spectators at ITO Metro Station and Pragati Maidan Metro Station. Further, park and ride facility is available at Mata Sundari Marg parking for gate number 1 to 8 and 16 to 18, and Rajghat power house road and Velodrome Road for gate number 9 to 15, they said.

People can park their vehicle at these two locations and avail shuttle facility to reach the stadium, police stated.

General public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections and remain updated through, it added.

Topics :Delhi MetroIPL

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 11:33 PM IST

