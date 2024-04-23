Railways offers meals at affordable price for general class passengers

Train passengers travelling in unreserved compartments are now getting hygienic meals and snacks at affordable prices at stations under a new initiative by the Railways, an official said.

These meal counters are operational at over 100 stations and nearly 150 counters across Indian Railways, and the facility will be expanded further.



Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“Indian Railways along with Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is stepping up to serve passengers, particularly those in unreserved coaches, with a new initiative offering hygienic meals and snacks at affordable prices,” the railway official said.



He added, “We anticipate a surge in passenger traffic during the summer months and recognise the challenges faced by those travelling in unreserved compartments (General Class Coaches), who may not always have access to convenient and budget-friendly meal options.” According to Railways, to ensure easy access, these meal counters are conveniently placed near general second class (GS) coaches on platforms.



“There are two categories, the economy meal which costs Rs 20 and the snack meal which comes at Rs 50. Passengers can buy their refreshments directly from these counters, eliminating the need to search for vendors or venture outside the station,” the official said.



He said the service was successfully piloted at about 51 stations last year.



"Building on that success, Railways has significantly expanded the programme, with counters now operational at over 100 stations and nearly 150 counters in total. The initiative is slated for further growth, encompassing even more stations in the near future,” the official said.