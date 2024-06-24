Home / India News / Delhi ministers seek urgent action on water crisis in letter to PM Modi

Delhi ministers seek urgent action on water crisis in letter to PM Modi

Delhi cabinet ministers said Atishi's indefinite fast has entered the fourth day and her health is deteriorating

Water crisis, New Delhi water crisis
Asserting that Delhi should get its due share of water, the minister announced that in the evening a candle light march will be carried out.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 1:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Delhi cabinet ministers have written a letter to Prime Narendra Modi and urged him to resolve the water crisis in the national capital on a priority basis, Environment minister Gopal Rai said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi cabinet ministers said Atishi's indefinite fast has entered the fourth day and her health is deteriorating.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The ministers held a meeting at the hunger strike site in Jangpura's Bhogal, where they decided to write a letter to the prime minister seeking a solution to the issue.

ALSO READ: Until 2.8 mn Delhiites get water, indefinite fast will continue: Atishi

"We also invite Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena, all officers to Wazirabad, Bawana to see the readings of flow metres and see the water levels of the river there. Data is available for the water released by Haryana and they can see for themselves how the water has reduced," he said.

Asserting that Delhi should get its due share of water, the minister announced that in the evening a candle light march will be carried out in support of Atishi's indefinite fast.

Also Read

Decoding Delhi's water crisis: Causes, impact, and sustainable solutions

Rs 2,000 fine for wasting water in Delhi: A look at fines in other nations

From Smriti Irani to Arjun Munda, Modi ministers who lost 2024 LS polls

Delhi water crisis: No excess water released by Himachal, informs Haryana

Delhi's water shortage: SC questions state on action against 'tanker mafia'

HC reduces life sentence in POCSO case, cites no valid reason for penalty

NEET-UG 2024: 48% grace-marked students skip NEET-UG. Centre-wise list here

Amber Dalal case: ED raids Mumbai properties, seizes Rs 37-cr worth deposit

NEET-UG 2024: Bihar police finds 68 questions matching original exam paper

'People want action, not drama, from Oppn': PM Modi ahead of 18th Lok Sabha

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiDelhi Water crisisDelhi Water SupplyAAPAAP government

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story