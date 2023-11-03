Delhi-NCR air pollution today, 3 Nov: Government bans construction work

Delhi air pollution continues to be hazardous for the seventh consecutive day. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is at an alarming level at several places.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, several places in Delhi, like Punjabi Bagh station, Mundka station, and Anand Vihar Station recorded AQI levels above the 400 mark. To curb the situation in Delhi, the government of Delhi levied a ban on the construction work, closure of primary schools in the national capital and imposed restrictions on diesel and petrol vehicles operation in and around the national capital.





Also Read: Haryana targets to reduce stubble burning by 50%: Dy Commmssioner Jind Currently, according to the AQI as per CPCB data, the most polluted places in Delhi are Jahangirpuri (496), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (482), Mundka (499), Narela (491), Punjabi Bagh (499), Wazirpur (498), and R K Puram (495).

Schools to remain shut for two days Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal said shared a message on X closing primary schools for two days. He wrote, "In light of the rising pollution levels, all govt and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 2 days."

However, online classes will be held in schools run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and schools will remain open for teachers.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) has been hazardous in the Capital city for quite some time now, with the situation deteriorating in the last few days. Many factors affect the air quality in Delhi, including vehicular emissions, industrial pollution and stubble burning in neighbouring states.





Also Read: Congress seeks total revamp of Air Pollution Act amid rising AQI levels The Delhi government has warned that the pollution level is going to be more severe in the next 15-20 days due to a surge in farm fires along with an expected drop in temperature and air speed.

According to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune, stubble burning is responsible for 25 per cent of PM2.5 pollution in Delhi on 2nd November, and it may reach as high as 35 per cent today.