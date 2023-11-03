Delhi-NCR air pollution today, 3 Nov: Government bans construction work

Also Read: Haryana targets to reduce stubble burning by 50%: Dy Commmssioner Jind
Schools to remain shut for two days Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal said shared a message on X closing primary schools for two days. He wrote, "In light of the rising pollution levels, all govt and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 2 days."
However, online classes will be held in schools run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and schools will remain open for teachers.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) has been hazardous in the Capital city for quite some time now, with the situation deteriorating in the last few days. Many factors affect the air quality in Delhi, including vehicular emissions, industrial pollution and stubble burning in neighbouring states.
