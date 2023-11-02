Maha farmers cite difficulties in procuring paddy; Bhujbal assures help

Paddy procurement at government-approved centres for the Kharif season 2023-24 is yet to start in Maharashtra's Gondia and Bhandara districts due to stringent terms and conditions, farmers and other stakeholders told public representatives here.

During a meeting with many elected leaders, including minister Chhagan Bhujbal, on Wednesday, farmers from the two districts said they have no option but to sell their produce below the minimum support price (MSP) as government-approved procurement facilities are still not functioning.

Members of many cooperative societies that accept paddy on behalf of the government also raised the issue of stringent terms and conditions for procurement centres.

Bhujbal, who is the minister of food, civil supplies and consumer protection, assured the stakeholders of a positive outcome. He agreed, in principle, to give some relaxation in the terms and conditions for the procurement.