Rajasthan Assembly elections: Congress releases fifth list of 5 candidates

The Congress on Tuesday released its fifth list of five candidates, including two sitting MLAs, for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections . The names for the remaining 44 seats are likely to be announced soon. The last date for filing nominations is November 6.

In the fifth list announced, the party has renominated Rooparam Meghwal in Jaisalmer, while Saleh Mohammed has been fielded again from Pokaran. The party has fielded three candidates in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-held seats – Vidhyadhar Choudhary in Phulera, Hangami Lal Mewara in Asind, and Dhiraj Gurjar in Jahapur.

राजस्थान में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव, 2023 के लिए भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस द्वारा जारी उम्मीदवारों की पांचवी सूची- — Congress (@INCIndia) October 31, 2023

With this, Congress has announced names for 156 of the 200 seats, retaining 101 sitting MLAs while dropping 10 so far. Twenty-one of the candidates are women.

None of the three Gehlot loyalists accused of leading the rebellion in September last year and not allowing a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party – Shanti Dhariwal, Mahesh Joshi, and Dharmendra Rathore – find a place in the third list either. There were reports that Dhariwal was seeking a ticket for his son.

The party's first list had 33 candidates, the second list had 43, the third had 19, and the fourth one had 56. The polls for the 200-member assembly are scheduled for November 25, with the vote count set for December 3.