Advisories multiply across courts, schools as Delhi-NCR fades into smog

Delhi receded behind a dense grey veil on Monday as toxic air, biting cold and poor visibility converged once again, pushing courts, schools, diplomats and city authorities onto a crisis footing.

Advisories multiplied as the smog thickened. The Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court urged lawyers and litigants to opt for virtual hearings to limit exposure, while schools were told to scale back physical attendance. Airport authorities and airlines warned of flight disruptions caused by low visibility, and in an unusual step, the Singapore High Commission issued a public advisory for its nationals in Delhi-NCR, asking them to stay indoors, wear masks if stepping out, and prepare for travel delays.

“… The Indira Gandhi International Airport and several airlines have issued advisories. Travellers should take note of this, and check with the respective airlines for updates,” the advisory said. It was a rate pollution-linked advisory by a foreign mission in the capital. Air quality readings underlined the urgency. Delhi’s Air Quality Index ranged between 427 and 498 through the day, with early morning levels touching nearly 500, deep in the “severe” category. The Commission for Air Quality Management has already enforced Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region (NCR), triggering the toughest emergency curbs meant to arrest further deterioration.

The Supreme Court said it would take up on Wednesday a plea on the worsening air pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR. A three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant noted submissions by amicus curiae Aprajita Singh, who pointed to a recurring problem: Rules exist, but enforcement falters until the court intervenes. Another application raised concerns over children’s health, flagging reports that some schools were still conducting outdoor activities despite earlier directions. The Delhi government responded by suspending physical classes for students from nursery to Class 5, shifting them fully online until further notice. Classes for higher grades will continue in hybrid mode.

On the streets, the city’s frontline workers bore the brunt. Delhi Traffic Police rolled out a winter safety plan for more than 6,000 personnel, distributing high-grade air-filter masks and winter gear, alongside regular health check-ups. Officers acknowledged that traffic staff, stationed for hours at congested junctions, remain among the most exposed to toxic air. The human cost of prolonged exposure is increasingly visible. A recent LocalCircles survey found that 82 per cent of Delhi-NCR residents have at least one person in their close social circle suffering from serious ailments, including asthma, chronic lung disease, heart failure and strokes, which they associate with long-term exposure to polluted air.