PMIS: Internship offer acceptances fall 12.4% in second pilot round

The total number of candidates accepting internship offers declined by 12.4 per cent in the second round of the pilot programme of the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) compared to the first round, according to data shared by the government in Parliament on Monday.The data showed that while 28,141 applicants accepted internship offers in round one, in the second round this number was down to 24,638. While in round one, 34 per cent of the offers made were accepted, it was down to 29 per cent of offers being taken up by interns in round two, even though, in absolute numbers, the offers went up slightly in the second phase of the pilot, the data showed.The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has been taking various steps to promote the scheme, such as collaborating with various stakeholders such as state and central government, various ministries and departments, and industry associations, while also conducting workshops, seminars and promotional campaigns to amplify programme visibility, the written reply by the government said.The full-fledged launch of the scheme, which is yet to happen, is expected to implement the learnings from the first and second rounds of the pilot programme.Responding to a parliamentary committee, the MCA had earlier said that longer duration of internships and lack of alignment between candidates’ interests and the roles offered were among the reasons for the low acceptance of the scheme, besides the request for bringing down the age criteria for applicants from ITIs and polytechnics.The PMIS data showed that in round two, companies posted the highest number of internship opportunities in Tamil Nadu — 15,785, but in terms of actual offers made, Madhya Pradesh saw the highest response from companies, with 9,330 offers.The second-highest number of offers made by companies was in Odisha — 7,242, followed by Uttar Pradesh — 7,085.A statement laid in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “The PM Internship Scheme is not designed to provide placements. However, appointment and placement offers are being issued by the companies after assessing candidates’ suitability as per their workforce requirement and company policy.”The Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) was announced in the Budget 2024-25. It aims to provide internship opportunities to one crore youth in the top 500 companies in five years. As an initiation to this scheme, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs launched a pilot project of the scheme on October 3, 2024, which is targeted to provide 1.25 lakh internship opportunities to the youth in one year.In the second round of the pilot project, Jubilant FoodWorks posted the highest number of internship opportunities at 13,658, followed by Power Grid Corporation of India, which posted 7,880 opportunities, and HDFC Bank, 6,800, according to data provided by the minister of state for corporate affairs, Harsh Malhotra, in the Lok Sabha.Over 70 new companies joined the internship programme to recruit candidates in round two of the initiative.