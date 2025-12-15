Chhattisgarh marks milestone with first Ramsar site at Kopra Reservoir

Chhattisgarh marked a significant environmental milestone with the declaration of the Kopra Reservoir in Bilaspur district as the state’s first Ramsar Site.

The development places Kopra Reservoir on the global list of wetlands of international importance, underlining the state’s growing role in biodiversity conservation and sustainable water management. The Chhattisgarh government had submitted a proposal last month to the Centre seeking Ramsar Site status for the reservoir.

Ramsar sites are wetlands of international importance designated under the Ramsar Convention, headquartered in Gland, Switzerland. The Ramsar designation was officially announced on December 12, 2025, following coordinated efforts by the State Wetland Authority, forest officials, environmental experts, researchers, and local communities.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the declaration of Kopra Reservoir in Bilaspur district as Chhattisgarh’s first Ramsar Site was a “moment of immense pride and honour” for the entire state. He said the achievement represents “global recognition of the state’s rich biodiversity, diverse bird habitats, and sustained water conservation”. The Chief Minister expressed gratitude for the collective efforts of the State Wetland Authority, environmental experts, researchers, and local communities. “Through their coordinated efforts, Kopra Reservoir met international standards and secured this historic identity for Chhattisgarh,” Sai said, adding that the Ramsar designation marks a significant and motivating step towards the target outlined in Chhattisgarh Anjor Vision 2047—to obtain Ramsar status for 20 wetlands in the state by 2030. The achievement strengthens the state’s “environmental conservation policy and long-term ecological vision”, he added.

Asserting that the global recognition will boost eco-tourism in the region, the Chief Minister said it would generate new livelihood opportunities for local communities. He added that it would also enhance public awareness about protecting wetlands and serve as a “milestone in safeguarding natural resources for future generations”. According to Chhattisgarh government officials, Kopra Reservoir is a unique wetland system shaped by both natural and man-made features. The reservoir is primarily rain-fed and supported by small seasonal streams, making it a critical freshwater source in the region, they added. Kopra Reservoir plays a vital role in supporting nearby villages by supplying drinking water and sustaining irrigation across fertile agricultural tracts in its catchment area. Beyond its hydrological value, the wetland functions as a biodiversity hotspot and supports diverse aquatic life, including fish, amphibians, reptiles, insects, and dense aquatic vegetation, underlining its ecological richness, officials said.