Delhi-NCR witnesses rain early morning today, expects more winds and rain

Monsoon arrived early in Delhi on Thursday morning bringing some relief to Delhi people. IMD predicts light to moderate rain today with a thunderstorm

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 3:04 PM IST
Delhiites get relief from intense heat as they receive refreshing showers on Thursday mornings. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain in the coming hours, such as in Delhi, Sonipat, Ghaziabad, Noida, and Gurgaon.
Today the maximum and minimum temperature is expected to be around 36 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. 

Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) Delhi has also predicted light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in Delhi and adjoining areas today.
They shared the information through the thread of tweets, where they wrote, "29/06/2023: 09:05 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi ( Deramandi), NCR ( Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Safidon, Jind, Panipat, Gohana, Rohtak, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, and many other cities. 

The thread added, "29/06/2023: 11:05 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Kaithal, Narwana, Barwala, Jind, Adampur, Hissar, Hansi, Siwani, Tosham, Mahendargarh, Narnaul (Haryana) Kotputli (Rajasthan)."
The monsoon in Delhi arrived two days before its scheduled onset, relieving Delhiites from the scorching heat.

Waterlogging in some areas
As the monsoon hits, Delhi people's struggle with waterlogging begins. Some places in Delhi are blocked due to heavy rain. The weather department has also issued an "orange" alert in the city.


The rain also decreases the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi, which currently stood at 99 coming down to the 'satisfactory' category. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe.'

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 3:04 PM IST

