Delhi-NCR witnesses sudden change in weather, lashed by rain, gusty winds

The India Meteorological Department said a cluster of cloud patches is passing through Delhi-NCR

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 7:06 AM IST
Rain with gusty winds lashed Delhi and National Capital Region on Saturday morning.

Waterlogging was witnessed in several parts of Delhi after the rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department said a cluster of cloud patches is passing through Delhi-NCR.

Under its influence, thunderstorm/dust storm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-70 kmph would continue in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas during the next two hours, it said around 6.30 am.

On Friday, the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 34.5 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.

First Published: May 27 2023 | 7:22 AM IST

