Delhi Police takes cognizance of wrestlers' complaints against WFI chief

On Sunday, Olympian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakhi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and other top Indian grapplers, restarted their protest against the WFI chief in Jantar Mantar in Central Delhi

New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 2:08 PM IST
Amid the ongoing protests by wrestlers against chief od the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Delhi Police have reportedly sought a report from the probe committee that was established by the Ministry of Sports in response to the complaints.

"We have received seven complaints and are currently conducting an inquiry into all of them. We will register an FIR once concrete evidence is obtained. In the course of our inquiry, we have requested a report from the Sports Ministry's probe committee that was established to investigate the accusations of sexual harassment made against the WFI chief," said a senior police official.

On Sunday, Olympian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakhi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and other top Indian grapplers, restarted their protest against the WFI chief in Jantar Mantar in Central Delhi.

The Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Vinesh broke down while speaking to reporters.

Vinesh had earlier said said she was subjected to mental harassment by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, adding that she had even contemplated suicide.

On Sunday, one protesting wrestler told IANS that as many as seven women grapplers including a minor have tried to lodge a complaint at Parliament Street police station but "the police officers refused to file an FIR".

"We are getting threats from several quarters and after waiting for more than two months, we tried to file a complaint at thana but police officers shooed us away. We don't know what is happening here. We will start our protest again and sitl on dharna at Jantar mantar till our demands are met," the wrestler had said.

IANS had last month stated that the protesting wrestlers, could re-start their agitation till Brij Bhushan is sacked.

--IANS

ssh/ksk/

Topics :Delhi PoliceWoman wrestler

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 2:08 PM IST

