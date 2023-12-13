Air quality in several parts of Delhi falls to "severe" on Wednesday

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in several parts of Delhi fell to the "severe" category on Wednesday, according to the data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The regions include Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar and Narela.

Anand Vihar's AQI was 415 on Wednesday morning and Ashok Vihar's AQI was 412. Narela's AQI was recorded at 408 as of 8 am.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



Other parts of Delhi continued to remain in the "very poor" category. The AQI in Moti Bagh was recorded at 368 while the air quality in Punjabi Bagh was recorded in the "very poor" category at 397 at 8 am. The AQI at IGI Airport (T3) was recorded at 355.

Delhi's AQI has fallen since Tuesday. On December 12, Delhi's AQI stood at 355 at 4 pm.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", 401 and 450 "severe", and above 450 "severe-plus".

Over the last few weeks, air quality in the national capital hovered in the range of "severe" to "very poor". A shallow layer of fog shrouded Delhi on Wednesday, affecting visibility.

Delhi weather forecast: Minimum temperature expected to be 6.8 degrees Celsius

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Wednesday is expected at 6.8 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Last week, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) said that most states have not fully utilised funds received under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) and the 15th Finance Commission.

After going through the reports filed by Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and others, the NGT said that the implementation of mitigation measures for the prevention and control of air pollution in Indian cities has not been followed by the states.

(With agency inputs)