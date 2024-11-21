Delhi pollution: Police asks e-commerce platforms to stop firecrackers sale

The Delhi Police directed social media and e-commerce platforms to immediately cease the online sale and delivery of firecrackers within the National Capital Territory (NCT) amid rising air pollution levels.

According to an official statement issued on Wednesday, the directive comes in a bid to protect the health and well-being of citizens directly due to increasing pollution and to prevent sale of firecrackers through e-commerce platforms.

" As a crucial step in protecting the health and well-being of citizens getting directly affected due to increasing pollution and to prevent sale of firecrackers through e-commerce platforms, providing delivery options to addresses within NCT of Delhi, e-Commerce Websites/Social Media Platforms have been directed in writing through an e-mail, yesterday dated 19.11.2024," Delhi police said in its statement.

Platforms have been instructed to remove firecracker listings, disable services for customers in Delhi, implement location-based restrictions to block sales and deliveries within the city, publish notices informing users about the prohibition in compliance with legal orders, and ensure delivery partners do not accept, transport, or deliver firecracker-related consignments during the ban period.

The platforms have also been requested to provide written confirmation of their compliance.

The Delhi Police underlined that the steps are crucial to addressing the critical issue of air pollution and protecting public health. The directive is expected to ensure strict enforcement of the ban and prevent violations through digital platforms.

The action comes in compliance with the Supreme Court's recent order dated November 11, in the case of 'MC Mehta vs Union of India & Ors', which directed the implementation of a ban on firecrackers to combat rising air pollution levels.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Environment Department of the Delhi Government had earlier imposed a blanket ban on the manufacture, storage, and bursting of all categories of firecrackers in the city from October 14, to January 1, 2025. According to Delhi Police this latest initiative is with the aim to curb online sales, which undermine the effectiveness of the ban.

The Air Quality Index in the national capital was recorded 379 on Thursday morning as per the data issued by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This falls in the 'very poor' category. Delhi has been grappling in severe to severe+ levels of air pollution since the last few days.