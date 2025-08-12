Home / India News / Light rain, cloudy skies keep Delhi cool; IMD warns of more showers

Light rain, cloudy skies keep Delhi cool; IMD warns of more showers

Overcast conditions and light rainfall forecast to continue as monsoon clouds linger over the Capital

Delhi Rains, Rain
IMD has forecast light to moderate showers on August 15 afternoon, followed by intermittent rain over the weekend and into early next week (Photo:PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 10:29 AM IST
Delhi woke up under a thick cloud cover on Tuesday, with light rain in parts of the city keeping the morning temperature lower. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital will see mostly cloudy skies through the day, with the maximum temperature likely to be about 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum around 23 degrees Celsius.

Rain causes waterlogging in Delhi

On August 11, intense showers lashed several areas, including Minto Bridge, Vijay Chowk, Moti Bagh flyover, Rafi Marg and Nizamuddin flyover. The downpour led to waterlogging at multiple points such as Rao Tularam Marg, causing traffic disruption during peak hours.

IMD weekly forecast for Delhi

While there may be occasional breaks in rainfall, cloud cover is expected to persist through the week. August 13, and 14 are likely to be partly sunny with high clouds, though maximum temperatures could touch 35 degrees Celsius. Nights will remain warm and humid, with lows near 27 degrees Celsius. 
Rain is expected to return from Friday. The IMD has forecast light to moderate showers on August 15 afternoon, followed by intermittent rain over the weekend and into early next week. Daytime temperatures will range between 31 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, while nights will remain between 26 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius. 
The monsoon trough, currently active over northern India, continues to draw moist south-westerly winds from the Arabian Sea, maintaining the pattern of cloudy skies and periodic rainfall over the national capital. 
Air quality in the national capital remained in the ‘moderate’ category on Tuesday and the air quality index(AQI) was recorded at 102 at 9 am on August 12.

Authorities issue advisory

Authorities have advised commuters to remain cautious, particularly in flood-prone areas where waterlogging is common during heavy showers. Motorists are urged to avoid underpasses and low-lying roads during intense rain.
 

Topics :Delhi weatherweather forecastIMD weather forecastIndian monsoonBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

