Light rain, cloudy skies keep Delhi cool; IMD warns of more showers

Delhi woke up under a thick cloud cover on Tuesday, with light rain in parts of the city keeping the morning temperature lower. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital will see mostly cloudy skies through the day, with the maximum temperature likely to be about 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum around 23 degrees Celsius.

Rain causes waterlogging in Delhi

On August 11, intense showers lashed several areas, including Minto Bridge, Vijay Chowk, Moti Bagh flyover, Rafi Marg and Nizamuddin flyover. The downpour led to waterlogging at multiple points such as Rao Tularam Marg, causing traffic disruption during peak hours.

IMD weekly forecast for Delhi ALSO READ: India records normal monsoon rainfall but distribution varies across states While there may be occasional breaks in rainfall, cloud cover is expected to persist through the week. August 13, and 14 are likely to be partly sunny with high clouds, though maximum temperatures could touch 35 degrees Celsius. Nights will remain warm and humid, with lows near 27 degrees Celsius. Rain is expected to return from Friday. The IMD has forecast light to moderate showers on August 15 afternoon, followed by intermittent rain over the weekend and into early next week. Daytime temperatures will range between 31 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, while nights will remain between 26 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius.