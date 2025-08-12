Home / India News / DJB approves over ₹917 crore for STP upgrades to boost Yamuna clean-up

DJB approves over ₹917 crore for STP upgrades to boost Yamuna clean-up

Officials said that these measures are part of a broader strategy to modernise Delhi's wastewater infrastructure and comply with environmental mandates

Delhi Jal Board
Key project approved involves augmentation & upgradation of the existing 25 MGD STP at Yamuna Vihar Phase-III to 40 MGD, along with the construction of a new 15 MGD STP at Phase-IV. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 7:01 AM IST
The Delhi Jal Board (DJB), in a major push towards rejuvenating the Yamuna River, approved administrative sanctions for sewage treatment plant augmentation and upgradation projects worth Rs 917.33 crore across the city in its 173rd meeting held on Monday.

According to officials, the proposals aim to enhance the overall sewage treatment capacity by 51.5 million gallons per day (MGD) through infrastructure upgrades, construction of new facilities and long-term operations along with maintenance. 

"These initiatives align with the latest standards prescribed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and National Green Tribunal (NGT), with the objective of significantly reducing untreated effluent flowing into the Yamuna," DJB said in a statement.

A key project approved involves the augmentation and upgradation of the existing 25 MGD sewage treatment plant (STP) at Yamuna Vihar Phase-III to 40 MGD, along with the construction of a new 15 MGD STP at Phase-IV, it added.

Officials said that these measures are part of a broader strategy to modernise Delhi's wastewater infrastructure and comply with environmental mandates.

403 crore projects includes 12 years of operations and maintenance. Together, the two units will contribute an additional 30 MGD of treatment capacity. 

"Another major proposal approved was the upgradation of the Keshopur STP Phase-I, increasing its capacity from 12 MGD to 18 MGD. This Rs 133.33 crore project includes 11 years of comprehensive operation and maintenance (O&M) cost and will help treat sewage from large parts of west Delhi," it said.

Additionally, a ₹381 crore project covering five STPs across south and south-west Delhi were approved. 

"This includes augmentation at Vasant Kunj Phase-I (2.2 to 3.2 MGD), Phase-II (3 to 4.5 MGD), Ghitorni (5 to 7.5 MGD), Mehrauli (5 to 7.5 MGD), and Okhla Phase-V (16 to 24 MGD). A total capacity increase of 15.5 MGD is expected under this plan, with 12 years of O&M support," the DJB added.

With the Yamuna under increasing stress from untreated sewage, these upgrades are expected to have a measurable impact on pollution levels in the river. The projects will be executed in phases and are expected to begin in the upcoming fiscal year.

Topics :YamunaDelhi Jal Board

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 7:00 AM IST

