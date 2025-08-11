Govt targets 50 countries including West Asia, Africa to boost exports

The government is working on measures to boost India's exports, including targeting 50 countries in regions such as the Middle East and Africa, amid the heavy tariffs imposed by the US on Indian goods, an official said on Monday.

These 50 countries account for about 90 per cent of India's exports.

The official said that the commerce ministry is working on four pillars including export diversification, import substitution, and export competitiveness "Detailed analysis is underway on these pillars. The ministry is working product by product," the official said.

The commerce ministry was already focusing on 20 countries and now 30 more have now been included in the strategy.