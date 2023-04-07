Home / India News / Delhi records 733 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 19.93%

Delhi records 733 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 19.93%

Delhi on Friday logged 733 fresh Covid cases, the highest in more than seven months, with a positivity rate of 19.93 per cent, according to data shared by the city government's health department

New Delhi
Delhi records 733 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 19.93%

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 11:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi on Friday logged 733 fresh Covid cases, the highest in more than seven months, with a positivity rate of 19.93 per cent, according to data shared by the city government's health department.

The health bulletin said two more Covid-positive people died in the city. However, "Covid finding was incidental", it added.

The national capital had recorded 620 cases on August 26.

On Thursday, 606 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 16.98 per cent, and one fatality.

On Wednesday, the city logged a positivity rate of 26.54 per cent, the highest in nearly 15 months, with 509 people testing positive in a single day. In January last year, the positivity rate had touched the 30-per cent mark.

Delhi saw 521 cases on Tuesday and one fatality. The positivity rate stood at 15.64 per cent.

At present, the city's COVID-19 death toll stands at 26,536, according to the bulletin.

With the fresh cases, Delhi's infection tally has risen to 20,13,403. The data showed that 3,678 Covid tests were conducted on Thursday.

Topics :CoronavirusDelhi

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 10:20 PM IST

Also Read

India records 1,046 new Covid-19 cases, active cases dip to 17,618

India reports 131 new Covid-19 infections; active cases decline to 3,408

India logs 240 new Covid-19 cases, active infections rise to 2,335

India logs 283 new Covid-19 infections, active cases climb to 2,525

India logs 324 new Covid infections, active cases in country rise to 2,791

Don't repeat the mistake you made in 2018 polls: Piyush Goyal to K'taka

EAM Jaishankar, his South Korean counterpart Park Jin hold discussions

Delhi govt 'misled' HC on transfer of schools, alleges L-G's office

Azad's comments on Kashmiri Pandits' displacement to bail out culprits: BJP

Nitin Gadkari likely to inaugurate Kiratpur-Ner Chowk road on May 15

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story