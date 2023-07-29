Home / India News / Delhi records best air quality so far this year with AQI of 59: CAQM

Delhi records best air quality so far this year with AQI of 59: CAQM

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle in the city on Sunday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative Image (Photo: ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2023 | 8:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Delhi on Saturday recorded its cleanest air quality so far this year with an AQI of 59, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Intermittent rain in most parts of Delhi has played a role in improving the national capital's air quality and keeping temperatures in check.

"Delhi today registered its best AQI of 2023. Delhi's average AQI clocked 59 today. The earlier recorded best AQI of Delhi during current year was 64 on 9th July. Let's continue working together towards cleaner skies and a healthier environment," the CAQM said in a tweet.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 31.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, and a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi recorded 15 mm rainfall in the 24 hours till Saturday morning, it said.

Relative humidity oscillated between 96 per cent and 81 per cent.

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle in the city on Sunday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively, the IMD said.

Also Read

Overcast morning in Delhi with 25.4 deg C minimum temp, air quality drops

Delhi Environment Min convenes meeting amid Delhi's worsening air quality

Crucial conference on source apportionment study on air pollution in Delhi

Delhi records a minimum of 8.3 degrees Celsius; AQI remains 'moderate'

Less than 1% of earth has safe levels of air pollution, study finds

UP govt resolves 99.78% of consumers' complaints related to power supply

Shah hails Kalam, says nation advancing in space under PM's leadership

India has 3682 tigers, home to 75% of global numbers: Tiger census data

Punjab approves revised process for wheat distribution to beneficiaries

Enlightened civil society vital for functioning democracy: Rajnath Singh

Topics :Air Quality IndexDelhiDelhi air qualityAir quality

First Published: Jul 29 2023 | 8:53 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story