Home / India News / Enlightened civil society vital for functioning democracy: Rajnath Singh

Enlightened civil society vital for functioning democracy: Rajnath Singh

He said that it enables the citizens to engage in deliberative dialogues and cooperative efforts, outside the adversarial arena of electoral politics, towards achieving national objectives

ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2023 | 7:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A robust and enlightened Civil society is essential for a functioning democracy, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Saturday.

He said that it enables the citizens to engage in deliberative dialogues and cooperative efforts, outside the adversarial arena of electoral politics, towards achieving national objectives.

Singh was addressing the C20 summit, an official engagement group of G20 in Jaipur.

He said there are various sectors, ranging from education to the health sector, from gender equality to environment, where both Governments and Civil Society institutions have worked hand-in-hand and have achieved significant quantifiable progress.

"In the immediate context of present-day India, many of the Government's landmark initiatives such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Abhiyan, etc., which have brought significant transformational and attitudinal changes in the society, were complemented by the herculean efforts made by various Civil Society Organizations in these fields," Rajnath Singh said.

He added, "Civil Society organizations can act as force-multipliers for the governments. In India, Civil Society organizations have made many noteworthy contributions in improving the quality of life of our people, particularly in the health and education sector".

The Civil 20 Engagement Group, or the C20, which was launched as an official G20 Engagement Group in 2013, plays a very crucial and important role under the rubric of G20. It provides a platform for Civil Society Organizations from around the world to bring forth non-governmental perspectives on the issues being taken up by the official G20, he said.

"It gives an alternative, non-governmental voice to the people's aspirations from across the globe. I am aware that there are various C20 working groups, which are working on diverse domains ranging from Integrated Holistic Health, Education and Digital Transformation, Gender Equality to Technology, Security, and Transparency. These have the potential to impact official policies and programs, across all the dimensions of social, economic and environmental challenges that we face today," Singh further said.

The event was attended by spiritual guru Mata Amritanandamayi, the chancellor of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and many delegates from India and abroad.

Also Read

'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' now 'Beti BJP ke netaon se bachao': Cong to govt

Why central team not sent to Manipur, says Mamata at Kolkata rally

Activist accords Mann ki Baat for success of Selfie with daughter campaign

Government constantly working for democratisation of technology: PM Modi

Wrestlers issue has dented India's image abroad, says Akhilesh Yadav

Foreign Secy Kwatra holds talk with visiting Bhutanese counterpart Choden

Gives pain to all of us: LS Speaker Om Birla on incidents in Manipur

Yamuna flows below danger mark in Delhi, recedes to 205.32 meters

Baghel lays foundation of 1320 MW thermal power project in MP's Korba

CM Siddaramaiah to meet Nitin Gadkari regarding Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

Topics :Rajnath SinghDefence ministryIndian democracy

First Published: Jul 29 2023 | 7:52 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story