Delhi sees coldest day in May in 41 yrs; min temp dips to 15.8 deg Celsius

The Met department, in its latest weather update, has predicted another spell of light to moderate rainfall over North-western parts of India on May 6 and 7

Sanjeeb Mukherjee
Delhi sees coldest day in May in 41 yrs; min temp dips to 15.8 deg Celsius

Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 4:33 PM IST
The minimum temperature in Delhi dipped to 15.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday, with parts of the city also shrouded in fog. The temperature on Thursday, recorded by the Safdarjung Observatory, was the lowest since May 2, 1982.
Before that, the lowest minimum temperature recorded in Delhi for May was 15.1 degree Celsius. There might not be much respite from this unusual weather. 

The Met department, in its latest weather update, has predicted another spell of light to moderate rainfall over North-western parts of India on May 6 and 7. Though this might come as relief to some, for the farmers, it is threatening to damage their already harvested crop unless it is properly stored and preserved.


First Published: May 04 2023 | 10:13 PM IST

First Published: May 04 2023 | 10:13 PM IST

