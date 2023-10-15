Home / India News / Delhi records maximum temp of 34.6 deg C, very light rain likely on Monday

Delhi records maximum temp of 34.6 deg C, very light rain likely on Monday

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy sky with a possibility of very light rain or thundershowers in the national capital on Monday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi's 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) read 228 at 7 pm, according to Central Pollution Control Board data

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2023 | 9:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Delhi on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, while its air quality remained in the 'poor' category.

The minimum temperature in the city settled at 21.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy sky with a possibility of very light rain or thundershowers in the national capital on Monday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 32 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

Delhi's 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) read 228 at 7 pm, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', 401-500 'severe' and above 500 'severe plus'.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Sri Lanka: Colombo weather forecast today

Asia Cup Final, IND vs SL: Fans may witness full match; no rain in Colombo

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Sri Lanka's Colombo weather forecast today

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Colombo weather forecast on September 10

IND vs PAK, Kandy weather: Skies clear in Pallekele; toss expected on time

Vice Admiral reviews operational, combat readiness of Western Naval Command

A-I Express flight from Dubai makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

SpiceJet to operate its second flight to Tel Aviv under Operation Ajay

No support for terrorism, terror activities in India: LS Speaker Om Birla

Over Rs 50 cr cash recovered in I-T raids on contractor in K'taka: Official

Topics :Delhi winterDelhi weatherDelhi air quality

First Published: Oct 15 2023 | 9:03 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rolls

BJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screens

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger Index

Operation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assets

Fed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift

Next Story