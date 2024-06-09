Home / India News / Delhi records maximum temperature of 42.5 deg C, 2.5 notches above average

The weather department has predicted mainly clear sky with strong surface winds. The humidity at 5.30 am was at 16%

File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2024 | 7:07 PM IST
The national capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius, 2.5 notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather department has predicted mainly clear sky with strong surface winds. The humidity at 5.30 am was at 16 per cent.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 181 at 6 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

First Published: Jun 09 2024 | 7:07 PM IST

