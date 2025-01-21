Delhi records 'poor' AQI again as Grap rule changes spark confusion

This winter, Delhi has faced a persistent battle against toxic smog and fluctuating regulations under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap). Frequent changes in Grap stages I to IV — withdrawal, reimposition, and amendments — have left residents perplexed. Amid this confusion, Delhi woke up to ‘poor’ air quality on Tuesday (January 21), a slight improvement from the ‘very poor’ category recorded the previous morning.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stage III Grap restrictions on January 17, 2025. However, air quality remains a concern, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 319 at 6 am and at 288 at 8 am on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Many parts of Delhi and NCR experienced light fog amidst an ongoing cold wave.

IMD predicts rain on Jan 22, 23

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts scattered rain with thunderstorms and lightning over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and surrounding regions on 22 and 23 January due to a western disturbance. A rise in Delhi’s minimum temperature by 2 degrees Celsius was also noted over the last 24 hours, with cloudy weather expected to persist.

AQI readings from key locations at 6 am on Tuesday reveal the severity of air pollution: Okhla Phase 2 (320), Rohini (332), Anand Vihar (345), and Mundka (343), among others.

Supreme Court on vehicular emissions

The Supreme Court has intensified its scrutiny of vehicular emissions in Delhi-NCR. A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan is examining parking regulations, limits on vehicle ownership, and measures to promote electric mobility, stressing the importance of a robust public transport system.

The court, on Monday, sought clarity on building permission norms, questioning whether residential developments include adequate parking facilities and if restrictions exist on families purchasing multiple vehicles. Notices have been issued to key authorities, including the Delhi government, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and Commission for Air Quality Management, with responses due by February 3.

Meanwhile, the CAQM has emphasised the urgent need for strict adherence to emission standards, highlighting vehicular pollution as a significant contributor to Delhi’s deteriorating air quality.