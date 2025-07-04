Delhi reels under humid heat; light rain, thunderstorms likely today

The maximum temperature is expected to range between 36 to 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will likely stay between 26 to 28 degrees Celsius. No heatwave conditions are predicted.

Adding to the discomfort, the wet-bulb temperature, a key indicator of heat stress, climbed to 29.57 degrees Celsius at 5.30pm. Experts caution that wet-bulb temperatures above 32 degrees Celsius can severely limit the human body’s ability to cool itself, while 35 degrees Celsius is considered a threshold for survival.

The Capital sweltered on Thursday with a “real feel” temperature peaking at 48.9 degrees Celsius at 2.30pm, despite a maximum temperature of 36.9 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal, according a report by Hindustan Times. High humidity levels, ranging between 59 per cent and 89 per cent, made conditions oppressive and belied the arrival of the monsoon.

Monsoon showers battered parts of Rajasthan on Wednesday, causing structural damage and flooding. A portion of the ceiling at the historic Ajmer Dargah collapsed during the downpour, although no injuries were reported due to prior evacuation of the area.

The IMD's weekly forecast indicates no major weather alerts for the National Capital Region in the coming days. Light to very light rainfall, accompanied by occasional thunderstorms, is likely. Day temperatures are expected to stay below the seasonal norm, with no heatwave predicted. However, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Saturday.

In the Kota region, heavy rains flooded several residential areas and public buildings. Authorities opened eight gates of the Kota barrage in response to rising water levels, according to a PTI report.

The local meteorological department reported heavy to moderate rain across Kota, Bundi, Jhalawar, and Baran districts from Tuesday noon to late Wednesday.

IMD warns of heavy rain in central, northern India

The IMD has forecast above-normal rainfall across central India, Uttarakhand, and Haryana in July. The agency warned that this could lead to localised flooding, especially with July typically accounting for over a third of India’s monsoon season rainfall.