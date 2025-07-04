PM Modi thanks Trinidad and Tobago, says 'visit will cement bilateral ties'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (local time) thanked Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar for the warm reception at the airport, stating that his visit would further "cement" ties between the two countries, and expressed hope that the friendship between India and Trinidad and Tobago would continue to "scale new heights" in the times to come.

PM Modi was welcomed with a ceremonial Guard of Honour at Piarco International Airport, where he was received by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar along with 38 ministers and four Members of Parliament of the Caribbean nation.

"I thank Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, distinguished members of the Cabinet and MPs for the gesture of welcoming me at the airport. This visit will further cement bilateral ties between our nations. Looking forward to addressing a community programme in a few hours from now," PM Modi said.

Upon his arrival, PM Modi was also given a ceremonial welcome with people enthusiastically dancing to the beat of drums and showcasing traditional music and performances that reflected a blend of local and Indian culture. PM Modi also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora gathered at the airport. Many had been eagerly waiting to see and greet the Prime Minister. ALSO READ: PM Modi gifts Bidriware vase, filigree purse to Ghana President, First Lady PM shared some glimpses from the welcome at Port of Spain, wishing that friendship between India and Trinidad & Tobago continues to "scale new heights" in the times to come.

Sharing pictures of the welcome ceremony, Modi wrote on X, "Sharing some glimpses from the welcome at Port of Spain. May the friendship between India and Trinidad & Tobago continue to scale new heights in the times to come!" PM Modi also met members of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago and highlighted their contribution to the development of the Caribbean nation "Many people from India made their way to Trinidad & Tobago years ago. Over the years, they distinguished themselves in several fields and are enriching Trinidad & Tobago's development journey. At the same time, they have retained a connection with India and are also passionate about Indian culture. Grateful to the local Indian community for an unforgettable welcome in Port of Spain." PM wrote on X.

ALSO READ: PM Modi hails India-Ghana ties as 'sweeter than Sugar Loaf Pineapple' PM also shared about his meeting with Shankar Ramjattan, Nicholas Maraj and Vince Mahato, who won the Bharat Ko Janiye (Know India) Quiz in Trinidad & Tobago. "Met youngsters Shankar Ramjattan, Nicholas Maraj and Vince Mahato, who are winners of the Bharat Ko Janiye (Know India) Quiz in Trinidad & Tobago. This Quiz has generated widespread participation across the world and deepened the connect of our diaspora with India," PM Modi said. ALSO READ: India not just partner but co-traveller in Ghana's growth journey: PM Modi In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "PM Narendra Modi has arrived in the capital city of Port of Spain in Trinidad & Tobago, to a warm ceremonial welcome & Guard of Honour. In a special gesture, PM was received by PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar and members of her Cabinet & several other dignitaries, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and CARICOM Affairs at the airport."