Special Intensive Revision in Bihar 'on schedule', says CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The Special Intensive Revision is a focused voter list update exercise conducted by the Election Commission of India to ensure electoral rolls are accurate ahead of upcoming elections

Gyanesh Kumar
Gyanesh Kumar said, "Despite apprehensions of some persons, SIR will ensure that all eligible persons will be included." (Photo: PTI)
ANI General News
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 7:08 AM IST
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Wednesday said that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in Bihar is progressing smoothly and on schedule, despite concerns raised by opposition parties about possible voter exclusion.

Speaking at a training session for Booth Level Officers (BLOs), Gyanesh Kumar said, "The implementation of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is running as per schedule with the active participation of all election staff and all political parties in a transparent manner. Despite apprehensions of some persons, SIR will ensure that all eligible persons will be included." 

The Special Intensive Revision is a focused voter list update exercise conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure electoral rolls are accurate ahead of upcoming elections.

Opposition parties, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), have expressed concern that the SIR process may be misused to disenfranchise voters, particularly the poor and marginalised communities.

In response, the ECI stated that the exercise is being conducted strictly in line with the provisions of Article 326 of the Constitution and the Representation of the People Act, 1950. It said the aim is to remove ineligible entries while ensuring that no eligible voter is left out. 

"Commission stated that SIR is being conducted in accordance with provisions of Article 326, RP Act 1950 & instructions issued on 24.06.2025. Party representatives raised concerns related to SIR. Each concern which was raised by any member of PP was fully addressed by the Commission," the ECI said in an official post.

The Commission also clarified that while some party representatives had prior appointments, others were allowed to join the meeting without one.

"Some of the participants were given an appointment and others were allowed to join in without any prior appointment as Commission decided to meet two representatives from every party so as to listen to all views," the statement said. 

The ECI assured that the SIR would be conducted transparently and fairly, with measures in place to assist vulnerable groups, such as senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and the economically vulnerable.

A group of 18 leaders from 11 political parties met with the Election Commissioners regarding the upcoming Bihar elections. The exercise has faced heavy criticism from the opposition.

The SIR involves house-to-house verification, online submission of forms, and assistance from Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and volunteers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaECIBiharchief election commissionerElection Commission

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 7:08 AM IST

