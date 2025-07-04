Home / India News / Axiom 4 mission: Shubhanshu Shukla completes a week in orbit aboard ISS

Shukla has been conducting experiments that explore how microgravity affects growth and genetic behaviour of algae and how tardigrades, hardy microscopic creatures, survive and reproduce in space

Ax-4 Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla and Mission Specialist Tibor Kapu enjoys views of Earth from the cupola
The Ax-4 crew is conducting over 60 experiments during their two-week stay, highlighting the growing role of commercial and international partnerships in space exploration.
ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 7:44 AM IST
Pilot Shubhanshu "Shux" Shukla, part of the international Axiom Mission 4 crew aboard the International Space Station, completed a week in orbit on Wednesday, spending the day off-duty speaking with family back on Earth and preparing to resume his packed research schedule the next day, Axiom Space said in its official blog

The Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) crew, Commander Peggy Whitson, Pilot Shubhanshu "Shux" Shukla, and Mission Specialists Slawosz "Suave" Uznanski-Wisniewski and Tibor Kapu, has now spent a full week aboard the International Space Station, as per a blog by Axiom Space. 

ALSO READ: Astronaut 634 Shubhanshu Shukla: Shux blends science, sweets and space

 

  By the end of Wednesday, since docking on June 26, the astronauts will have completed approximately 113 orbits around Earth, covering over 2.9 million miles. To put that into perspective, that's nearly 12 times the distance between Earth and the Moon, the blog further read.

On Wednesday, the crew enjoyed a well-earned off-duty day, giving them a chance to recharge and connect with family and friends back on Earth. On Thursday, they'll dive back into a packed schedule of scientific research and technology demonstrations that will continue through the weekend.

In just seven days, the Ax-4 astronauts have already made significant contributions to scientific research. Peggy has been involved in cancer research using microgravity to study how tumour cells behave in space, work that is helping develop new therapeutic targets for metastatic cancers, the Axiom blog added further. 

"Shux" has been conducting experiments that explore how microgravity affects the growth and genetic behaviour of algae and how tardigrades, hardy microscopic creatures, survive and reproduce in space. The findings could reveal new insights into the molecular mechanisms of cellular resilience which could translate into clinically relevant knowledge on Earth.

Suave has been testing a wearable acoustic monitoring device designed to improve how sound levels are tracked aboard the space station. This technology could enhance astronaut health and inform the design of future spacecraft. Meanwhile, Tibor has been monitoring radiation levels using a Hungarian-developed dosimeter, while also leading a project to grow microgreens on orbit -- a step toward sustainable food production in space. 

This mission is historic for its international significance. It marks the first time astronauts from India, Poland, and Hungary have conducted a mission aboard the space station and represents these nations' return to human spaceflight after more than four decades. The Ax-4 crew is conducting over 60 experiments during their two-week stay, highlighting the growing role of commercial and international partnerships in space exploration.

With more than a hundred sunrises and sunsets witnessed from orbit, the Ax-4 mission is advancing science progress in space and inspiring a new generation of explorers. After a day of rest, the crew will be ready to resume their packed research and outreach agendas.

Axiom Mission 4 was launched at noon IST on June 25 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. The Dragon spacecraft successfully docked with the ISS on June 26 at 4:05 pm IST, ahead of schedule, connecting to the space-facing port of the station's Harmony module.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :International Space StationResearchspaceTechnologySpaceXPolandHungary

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

