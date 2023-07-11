Home / India News / Delhi roads under water because of poor cleaning of drains: LG V K Saxena

He also said Delhi's population has risen by 50 lakh since 2014, but planning was not done accordingly for sewer lines and drainage, which has caused waterlogging

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi Water Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj slammed the LG

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 2:58 PM IST
A blame game started on Tuesday even as people were plagued by multiple problems due to the heavy rain over the weekend, with Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena saying the city faced the "annual ritual" of waterlogging as drains were not properly cleaned, prompting a sharp reaction from the AAP government.

Delhi Water Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj slammed the LG, saying he is blaming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government even though he had earlier claimed that the drains were desilted and the Yamuna was cleaned.

Taking stock of the rising water level of the river at the Yamuna Bazar area, Saxena said preparations should have been made beforehand to deal with the unprecedented rain.

"The people of Delhi are hassled due to waterlogging that has become an annual ritual. Proper cleaning of drains and water harevesting are not being done. These have not been done for years, which is why waterlogging happens every time.

"Desilting of the Yamuna and the Najafgarh drain should be regularly done to increase their water-holding capacity. Since it was not done, Delhi was waterlogged," Saxena told reporters.

He also said Delhi's population has risen by 50 lakh since 2014, but planning was not done accordingly for sewer lines and drainage, which has caused waterlogging.

"It is unfortunate and I will try to ensure that attention is paid to it so that people are relieved of these difficulties faced by them every year," the LG said.

Bharadwaj slammed the LG in a series of tweets, saying he should not indulge in "dirty politics" when people expect relief.

"Hasn't LG saab been claiming that he got all drains desilted and Yamuna cleaned? Didn't he take media for several visits? What happened now? Now he is shamelessly blaming Delhi govt?" he asked.

Bharadwaj, who is also chairman of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) that is responsible for cleaning the Yamuna, said the "DJB has been starved of funds by LG saab for last one year. No action on officers who created finance issues. LG and central government have been constantly creating obstacles in Delhi government. They refused to even obey Hon'ble SC orders. Please allow Delhi government to function and stop your dirty politics".

In yet another tweet, he charged that the LG keeps "interfering" in the functioning of the elected city government and said he should rather focus on the law-and-order scenario, which is his primary job.

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 2:58 PM IST

