Home / India News / Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117

Notably, the AQI has increased from 83 on Wednesday to 117 on Thursday

ANI
Meanwhile, the air quality in Mumbai on Thursday morning was recorded in the moderate category with an AQI of 166.

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 9:55 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The air quality in the National capital on Thursday morning was recorded in the 'moderate' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 117.

Notably, the AQI has increased from 83 on Wednesday to 117 on Thursday.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, SAFAR-India, Delhi's overall air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category today and the government's air quality recording service also predicts 'moderate' quality air tomorrow as well in the city.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) Board held a meeting at the Secretariat. However, the concerns around a possible decline in air quality or pollution in general were not discussed at the meeting, Anil Gupta, an expert member of the panel said.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Mumbai on Thursday morning was recorded in the moderate category with an AQI of 166.

The Air Quality Index is a tool for effective communication of air quality status to people in terms that are easy to understand. There are six AQI categories, namely Good + Satisfactory, Moderately polluted, Poor, Very Poor, and Severe. Each of these categories is decided based on ambient concentration values of air pollutants and their likely health impacts (known as health breakpoints).

According to the AQI scale, the air quality check of between 0 and 50 are is "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 450 "severe".

Also Read

Delhi's air quality plunges into 'poor' category with an AQI of 245

Overcast morning in Delhi with 25.4 deg C minimum temp, air quality drops

Delhi Environment Min convenes meeting amid Delhi's worsening air quality

Centre's action plan to curb air pollution in Delhi comes into force Sunday

Delhi records best air quality so far this year with AQI of 59: CAQM

LIVE: Chhattisgarh polls: Amit Shah to address 2 rallies in Bastar region

President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

J'khand govt to construct 80k houses for homeless under 'Abua Awas Yojana'

SC sets Nov 22 to hear review petition challenging various PMLA provisions

India's UPI system leading in cross-border payment: US treasury official

Topics :Air Quality IndexAir qualityDelhi air quality

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state today

Samajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117

President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting imports

Share of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%

Next Story