Delhi's air quality dips to 'very poor'; proposed rain may improve AQI

The air quality in Delhi has deteriorated once again, plunging into the 'very poor' category as of Wednesday (January 15). Following a brief improvement earlier in the week, the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded a concerning 344 at 8 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This marks a significant drop from Tuesday’s reading of 250, which had placed the air quality in the 'poor' range.

The forecast of rainfall on January 15 and 16 offers hope for some improvement in the AQI. Meanwhile, the city remains gripped by a severe cold wave, with dense fog reducing visibility to near zero in various parts of the capital. To contextualise these figures, an AQI between 201 and 300 is classified as 'poor', 301 to 400 as 'very poor', and readings above 400 fall into the 'severe' category.

Earlier, on Sunday, rainfall temporarily improved air quality across Delhi-NCR. Subsequently, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) relaxed restrictions under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). This relaxation allowed activities such as private construction and demolition, in-person classes for students up to Year 5, and the operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles, as well as non-essential BS-IV diesel medium goods vehicles.

Despite these changes, measures under GRAP Stages I and II remain in force to mitigate pollution levels.

Delhi weather round-up

Residents of Delhi, Noida, and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) awoke to a thick blanket of fog on Wednesday, exacerbated by the ongoing cold wave across northern India. In many areas, visibility was virtually zero, potentially affecting air and rail transport.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 19 degrees Celsius for the day. A generally overcast sky with light rain or drizzle is also expected.

In Ghaziabad, visibility issues persisted due to dense fog, disrupting traffic and adding to the challenges posed by the severe cold conditions.