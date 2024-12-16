Delhi's air quality is 'very poor' again, no immediate improvement expected

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital reached a concerning 348 in the ‘very poor’ category as of 8 am on Monday, following several days of being classified as ‘poor,’ according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

This sharp decline in air quality is attributed to low wind speeds, vehicle emissions, falling temperatures, and stubble burning. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi’s minimum temperature dropped by 3°C over the past 24 hours.

Temperature and weather conditions

Delhi’s maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded between 21°C and 23°C and 5°C and 8°C, respectively, according to the IMD. The combination of falling temperatures and stagnant weather conditions may lead to heightened pollution levels and a surge in cold waves in the days ahead.

AQI levels across Delhi

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported the following AQI levels in various parts of Delhi at 8 am on Monday:

• ITO: 374 (very poor)

• Major Dhyanchand Stadium: 357 (very poor)

• Patparganj: 385 (very poor)

• Mandir Marg: 355 (very poor)

• Lodhi Road: 224 (poor)

• Anand Vihar: 402 (severe)

• Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: 356 (very poor)

• Vivek Vihar: 387 (very poor)

• Sonia Vihar: 384 (very poor)

• Shadipur: 344 (very poor)

When might relief arrive?

Improvement in Delhi’s air quality is unlikely unless weather conditions change. Current wind speeds are predicted to remain low, around 5 km/h, while temperatures are expected to stay below average with high humidity levels. Authorities are enforcing strict measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to address the crisis. Until conditions improve, residents are advised to limit outdoor activities, wear protective masks, and take precautions to safeguard their health.