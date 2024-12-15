Double trouble for Delhi: Temperature drops, AQI stays in 'poor' range

Delhi's temperature dipped further as cold wave conditions prevailed, offering no respite to the residents. The air quality index (AQI) in the national capital on Sunday also remained in the 'poor' category, with signs of further deterioration. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI in Delhi was recorded at 246 at 7 a.m. today, compared to 212 the previous day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the temperature in Delhi at 5:30 am was 6 degrees Celsius, down from 9.4 degrees Celsius the day before. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 22 degrees Celsius by around 12:30 pm The day is forecast to remain hazy, with 60 per cent relative humidity and only a 1 percent chance of precipitation.

People look for shelter

As temperatures dropped to low single digits, homeless people across Delhi sought refuge in government-run shelter homes. Around Jama Masjid and AIIMS Delhi, people were seen wrapped in thick blankets, trying to cope with the harsh cold.

A shelter worker near AIIMS Delhi mentioned that over 40 people had used the facility.

"This is a family shelter, and we provide proper beds and as many blankets as needed," he said.

Regarding medical assistance, he explained, "A doctor visits if anyone has a health issue, or they are taken to AIIMS hospital if necessary."

Weather forecast for coming days

The IMD has issued warnings of 'cold wave to severe cold wave' conditions in parts of North India, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, in the coming days. IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy predicted a 1–2 degrees Celsius drop in temperatures due to winds sweeping across North India. She also mentioned that the cold wave is likely to persist for one to two days in North and Central India.

