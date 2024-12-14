Delhi AQI continues to remain 'poor'; residents relieved as cold wave eases

Delhiites experienced relief from cold wave conditions as temperatures rose sharply on Friday, following days of sub-5 degrees Celsius lows. The minimum temperature in the city today stands at 9.4 degrees Celsius, a marked improvement from earlier in the week when it dipped to 4.5 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature today is expected to reach 23.29 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could dip to 7.05 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity remains at 15 per cent, and skies are forecast to be clear. The sun rose at 7:05 am and set at 5:25 pm.

Air quality in poor range

Despite the respite from the cold, air quality remains a pressing concern. The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 212 this morning, placing it in the 'poor' category, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Neighbourhoods such as Rohini and Bawana reported AQI levels as high as 253 and 278, respectively, while areas like Chandni Chowk recorded an AQI of 168.

An AQI between 201-300 indicates poor air quality, which can cause discomfort for sensitive groups, including individuals with respiratory conditions. The CPCB advises residents to limit outdoor activities.

Forecast and relief measures

IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy attributed the recent cold spell to a western disturbance, which led to a sharp 4-5 degrees Celsius drop in temperatures earlier in the week. However, conditions have stabilised, with minimum temperatures expected to range between 8-9 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures likely to hover around 22-24 degrees Celsius over the next week.

Foggy conditions are predicted to persist across northwest India, while southern Kerala and Tamil Nadu may receive heavy rainfall ranging between 12-20 centimetres.

To aid the city’s homeless population during the chilly nights, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has set up 235 night shelters, including pagoda tents.

This stabilisation in weather brings temporary comfort to Delhiites, but air quality challenges underline the need for vigilance and health precautions.

Tomorrow's weather forecast

Sunday, December 15, 2024, is predicted to have a minimum temperature of 14.08 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 22.86 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels dropping further to 11 per cent. The clear skies and mild temperatures are expected to continue, providing favourable conditions for outdoor activities.