Govt will bring Doctors' Protection Act if need arises: Delhi CM Atishi

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has said that the state government might introduce legislation to curb violence against doctors.

Reaffirming support for doctors and healthcare professionals, she said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had announced an Rs one crore honorarium for Covid warriors working in government and private hospitals, including doctors, nurses, and blood bank staff.

"AAP government has always stood with the doctors of Delhi, is standing with them, and will continue to stand with them in the future. If the need arises in Delhi, the government will bring in a Doctors Protection Act to prevent such violence and take other necessary measures," CM Atishi said in a release.

She said this during the Annual Conference of the Delhi State Medical Association, where she was invited as the Chief Guest. CM Atishi said that the state government doesn't differentiate between healthcare professionals working in the public or private sector.

Speaking on the cases of violence against doctors in hospitals, CM Atishi said, "I want to assure the Delhi Medical Association and all doctors in Delhi that the government will take all necessary steps to prevent violence against doctors. This is my commitment to all of you."

"During the Covid crisis, both government and private sector doctors risked their lives to care for patients. The Delhi government announced a one crore rupee honorarium for Covid warriors, and this was given to not only government doctors but also private doctors, nursing homes, nursing staff, and blood bank staff working in private hospitals...Whenever our government has formulated policies for doctors, we have included both government and private sector doctors without any discrimination," she added.

CM Atishi further stated that the AAP government was committed to providing good education and health facilities to the people of Delhi.

More From This Section

"Education and health are our biggest priorities. We are fully committed to providing good education and health facilities to the people of Delhi," she said.

The Delhi CM acknowledged doctors' role in providing healthcare and emotional support to patients. CM Atishi said doctors not just provide medicine but manage the entire family during difficult times, the press release read.

"Health has always been a major priority for the Delhi government because education and health are not just government sectors. They are investments in the future of our country. Our government has always prioritized education and health, whether it is setting up Mohalla Clinics for primary healthcare, upgrading facilities in government hospitals, or reducing the response time of CAT ambulances from 55 minutes to just 15 minutes," CM Atishi said.