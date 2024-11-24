Delhi's air quality plunges to 'severe' again; Gurugram sees improvement

Delhi's air quality has deteriorated sharply. After a slight improvement on Friday, the national capital's air quality index (AQI) fell into the 'severe' category on Saturday. With an AQI of 412, residents of Delhi continue to face hazardous pollution levels.

Neighbouring cities showed mixed trends in air pollution. While Ghaziabad and Noida recorded AQI levels in the 'very poor' category, Gurugram showed improvement with an AQI of 265. However, Anand Vihar's pollution level was dangerously high, with an AQI of 473.

The AQI is classified into six categories: 'good' (0-50), 'satisfactory' (51-100), 'moderate' (101-200), 'poor' (201-300), 'very poor' (301-400), and 'severe' (401-500).

The 'severe' category poses significant health risks, particularly due to fine particulate matter (PM2.5), which can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, causing long-term health complications.

A thick layer of smog enveloped Delhi on Sunday, further worsening visibility and air quality.

Grap Stage IV to continue

The Supreme Court recently reprimanded the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government over the pollution crisis and ordered the immediate implementation of stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap). Measures include banning Delhi-registered BS-IV and older diesel-operated medium and heavy goods vehicles, except those carrying essential goods. Construction on public projects has also been temporarily halted.

Delhi's environment minister Gopal Rai conducted inspections at the Narela-Singhu border to ensure compliance, emphasising the prioritisation of stricter enforcement of vehicle entry restrictions.

On Friday, the Supreme Court extended Grap stage IV measures for three more days, citing worsening air pollution levels. The court highlighted the urgent need for stringent actions to tackle the ongoing environmental crisis.

(with agency inputs)