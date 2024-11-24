Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Delhi's air quality plunges to 'severe' again; Gurugram sees improvement

Delhi's air quality plunges to 'severe' again; Gurugram sees improvement

A thick layer of smog enveloped Delhi on Sunday, further worsening visibility and air quality

Delhi AQI, air pollution, smog
The AQI is classified into six categories: 'good' (0-50), 'satisfactory' (51-100), 'moderate' (101-200), 'poor' (201-300), 'very poor' (301-400), and 'severe' (401-500) | File image
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2024 | 8:41 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Delhi's air quality has deteriorated sharply. After a slight improvement on Friday, the national capital's air quality index (AQI) fell into the 'severe' category on Saturday. With an AQI of 412, residents of Delhi continue to face hazardous pollution levels.
 
Neighbouring cities showed mixed trends in air pollution. While Ghaziabad and Noida recorded AQI levels in the 'very poor' category, Gurugram showed improvement with an AQI of 265. However, Anand Vihar's pollution level was dangerously high, with an AQI of 473.
 
The AQI is classified into six categories: 'good' (0-50), 'satisfactory' (51-100), 'moderate' (101-200), 'poor' (201-300), 'very poor' (301-400), and 'severe' (401-500).
 
The 'severe' category poses significant health risks, particularly due to fine particulate matter (PM2.5), which can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, causing long-term health complications.
 
A thick layer of smog enveloped Delhi on Sunday, further worsening visibility and air quality.
 
Grap Stage IV to continue

More From This Section

LIVE news: PM Modi to address 116th episode of his radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' today

Too little, too distant: India rejects $300 bn climate finance at COP29

Upamanyu wins JCB Prize 2024 for 'Lorenzo Searches for the Meaning of Life'

Life doesn't run on FB likes, dislikes, develop curiosity: Sudha Murty

SC panel highlights rising debt, stagnant yields in agricultural crisis

 
The Supreme Court recently reprimanded the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government over the pollution crisis and ordered the immediate implementation of stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap). Measures include banning Delhi-registered BS-IV and older diesel-operated medium and heavy goods vehicles, except those carrying essential goods. Construction on public projects has also been temporarily halted.
 
Delhi's environment minister Gopal Rai conducted inspections at the Narela-Singhu border to ensure compliance, emphasising the prioritisation of stricter enforcement of vehicle entry restrictions.
 
On Friday, the Supreme Court extended Grap stage IV measures for three more days, citing worsening air pollution levels. The court highlighted the urgent need for stringent actions to tackle the ongoing environmental crisis.
 
(with agency inputs)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

News highlights: Priyanka Gandhi wins in debut poll contest in Wayanad by a margin of over 410,000

Delhi AQI: Air quality returns to 'severe' as smog blankets the city

Rai on late-night inspection, monitors implementation of Grap-4 in Delhi

Highlights: Mankind Pharma gets GST order with penalty of Rs 29.1 million

From expats to residents, Delhi's air pollution is driving people out

Topics :Delhi air qualityAir qualityair pollution

First Published: Nov 24 2024 | 8:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story