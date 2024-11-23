Upamanyu wins JCB Prize 2024 for 'Lorenzo Searches for the Meaning of Life'

Writer Upamanyu Chatterjee on Saturday won the JCB Prize for Literature for his book "Lorenzo Searches for the Meaning of Life".

Chatterjee's book, published by Speaking Tiger, follows the story of a young Italian man who starts leading a life of spirituality after an accident only to discover the banalities of the path.

The award was announced at a ceremony at JCB India Headquarters in Faridabad.

Chatterjee received a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh along with a trophy sculpted by Delhi artist duo, Thukral and Tagra, titled Mirror Melting'.

"When I was writing it I thought it was one hell of a boring story but it seems to have worked, so thank you for that," Chatterjee said after receiving the award.

The winning book was chosen by a jury headed by poet Jerry Pinto along with art historian Deepthi Sashidharan, writer Tridip Suhurd, filmmaker Shaunak Sen, and artist Aqui Thami.

"For me, the book is both a small canvas, because it is a canvas inside a man's heart and soul. It is a faith journey. And it is a huge canvas because it takes in notions of who we are and what we want to become and how we want to take that journey, whether into a cloister or into a village," Pinto told PTI.

Mita Kapur, literary director for the JCB Prize, noted that it has become a "transformative platform" since its beginning as a tribute to "the diversity of storytelling".

"It is an honour to witness the continued legacy of the JCB Prize for Literature, a celebration of the exceptional voices that shape the literary landscape of India. What began as a tribute to the diversity of storytelling has evolved into a transformative platform, amplifying narratives that resonate deeply with the times.

"With each passing year, the Prize reaffirms its commitment to honouring the artistry, creativity, and dedication of writers and translators, whose words leave an indelible mark on the world," Kapur said.

The shortlist for the award included "The One Legged" by Sakyajit Bhattacharya, translated from Bengali by Rituparna Mukherjee; "Chronicle of an Hour and a Half" by Saharu Nusaiba Kannanari; "Sanatan" by Sharankumar Limbale, translated from the Marathi by Paromita Sengupta; and "Maria, Just Maria" by Sandhya Mary, translated from the Malayalam by Jayasree Kalathil.

Each of the shortlisted authors are awarded Rs one lakh, and if the shortlisted piece is a translation, the translator receives Rs 50,000.

Deepak Shetty, ceo and md of JCB India, said that over the years this award has attracted some of "the most eclectic mix of works".

"There is so much that contemporary Indian literature in regional languages has to offer to the readers. Publishers play a key role in supporting and promoting high-quality translations so that these works are accessible to both old and young readers through platforms that suit their preferences," Shetty said.

The prize, established in 2018, is presented to a distinguished work of fiction by an Indian author.

In 2023, "Firebird" by Perumal Murugan, translated from the Malayalam by Janani Kannan won the prestigious award.

Two days ahead of the award ceremony, the prize caught itself in a controversy as over a hundred writers, poets and publishers came out with an open letter condemning JCB, the British bulldozer manufacturer and the organiser of the literature prize, for allegedly uprooting the lives of poor and marginalised in India as well as Palestine.

The award organisers declined to respond to the open letter when approached for a comment.