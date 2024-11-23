LIVE news: Centre must arrest Adani to save India's reputation, says DK Shivakumar

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.
Protesters in Pakistan's restive northwest chanted anti-government slogans and tensions flared Friday after funeral prayers were held for 42 Shiite Muslims who were ambushed and killed by gunmen a day earlier in one of the region's deadliest such assaults in recent years. The victims were travelling in a convoy of several vehicles from the northwestern city of Parachinar to Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, when the attack took place Thursday. Those killed included six women and 20 others were injured.
First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 7:57 AM IST