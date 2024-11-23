Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

LIVE news: Centre must arrest Adani to save India's reputation, says DK Shivakumar
LIVE news: Centre must arrest Adani to save India's reputation, says DK Shivakumar

BS Web Team New Delhi
DK Shivakumar, Shivakumar
Mysuru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar speaks during the 'Janandolana' convention, in Mysuru, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 10:05 AM IST
Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government of protecting industrialist Adani, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President DK Shivakumar on Friday called for his arrest to save the country's reputation. Addressing a press conference at the KPCC office, he said, "Our leader Rahul Gandhi has been highlighting corruption by industrialist Adani. Despite that, investigative agencies have not taken any action." "An American Court has indicted Adani in connection with irregularities in a green energy project. The Centre must take this seriously and bring him to book. The BJP government has arrested many Opposition leaders including chief ministers, why can't it arrest an industrialist," he questioned. 
The Supreme Court of India has provided partial relief in the ongoing legal tussle concerning the disqualification of Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS) as members of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. This comes in response to the High Court's earlier order declaring the appointment of CPS unconstitutional under Section 3D of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Members (Removal of Disqualification) Act, 1971. The Supreme Court's order was issued during the hearing of a Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the Himachal Pradesh government challenging the High Court's verdict. 

Protesters in Pakistan's restive northwest chanted anti-government slogans and tensions flared Friday after funeral prayers were held for 42 Shiite Muslims who were ambushed and killed by gunmen a day earlier in one of the region's deadliest such assaults in recent years. The victims were travelling in a convoy of several vehicles from the northwestern city of Parachinar to Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, when the attack took place Thursday. Those killed included six women and 20 others were injured.

 

 
 

10:05 AM

Assam bypolls: Ruling NDA allies secure early leads

The ruling NDA alliance in Assam has secured early leads in four of the five assembly constituencies where bypolls were held recently, officials said on Saturday. In Behali, BJP's Diganta Ghatowal is leading by 1,091 votes over his nearest Congress rival Jayanta Bora while in Bongaigaon, AGP's Diptimayee Choudhury has taken a slender lead of 674 votes over her Congress opponent Brajenjit Singha.

9:28 AM

Delhi Police constable stabbed to death in Govindpuri

A Delhi Police constable was stabbed to death by unknown people on Saturday while he was on night patrolling duty in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area, an official said. Constable Kiran Pal, aged around 28, was posted at the Govindpuri Police Station.

9:26 AM

Counting of votes in bypolls to Budhni, Vijaypur assembly seats begins

Counting of votes polled in by-elections to Budhni and Vijaypur assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, where the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress were the main rivals, began on Saturday morning. The counting process began at 8 am, an election official said.
 

8:16 AM

Counting of votes begin in Wayanad

Counting of votes cast in Wayanad Lok Sabha, Palakkad and Chelakkara assembly by-elections in Kerala begins.

8:08 AM

News update: Counting of votes began for bypolls to four assembly constituencies in Bihar

7:48 AM

COP29: Civil society protests climate finance proposal, calls for 'no deal' over 'bad deal'

Civil society members staged a silent march at the UN climate summit, condemning the developed nations' proposal to increase annual climate finance to a meagre $250 billion by 2035. "We urge you to stand up for the people of the Global South, and we insist: no deal in Baku is better than a bad deal, and this is a very, very bad deal because of the intransigence of developed countries," said Climate Action Network (CAN), a global coalition of more than 1,900 civil society organisations, in a letter to G77 and China, the largest bloc of developing nations.
First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 7:57 AM IST

