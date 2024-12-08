Delhi's air quality remains in 'Poor' category: Is worst over for capital?

On Sunday, Delhi's air quality remained in the "poor" category, with an air quality index (AQI) of 233, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

This follows a brief respite for three days, after which the AQI once again entered the "poor" category. The primary pollutants were PM 2.5 and PM 10. On Saturday, out of the 38 monitoring stations, only two reported air quality in the "very poor" category, while 30 hovered in the "poor" category. The remaining stations reported "moderate" air quality.

The neighbouring cities of Gurugram and Noida are now breathing easier, with air quality in the "moderate" category, while Ghaziabad continues to struggle with poor air quality.

Delhi's AQI is likely to remain in the 'poor' category on Sunday and Monday, with a further deterioration expected to 'very poor' on Tuesday, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

CPCB categorises AQI levels as follows: 0–50 (good), 51–100 (satisfactory), 101–200 (moderate), 201–300 (poor), 301–400 (very poor), and 401–500 (severe).

Following a slight improvement in air quality on Wednesday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked pollution control measures under Stages III and IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Thursday.

The Supreme Court authorised CAQM to scale down restrictions in the national capital from GRAP Stage IV to Stage II, in light of the improved air quality. In its order, the court stated, "Considering the data before us, we do not think it will be appropriate at this stage to allow the Commission to go below Stage II. So, we permit the Commission to move to Stage II for the present. It would be appropriate if the Commission considered incorporating certain additional measures that are part of Stage III. While we permit the Commission to do so, we must record here that if the Commission finds the AQI goes above 350, as a precautionary measure, Stage III measures will have to be immediately implemented. If the AQI crosses 400 on a given day, Stage IV measures will have to be re-introduced."

The current restrictions include a ban on coal and firewood in industrial and commercial establishments, such as restaurants.