LIVE news: Farmers to resume 'Dilli Chalo' march today, security tightened near Shambhu border

Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said on December 7 that they have not received any message from the Centre for talks to address their issues and a group of 101 farmers will resume their march to Delhi on December 8. On December 6, protesting farmers suspended their march to the national capital for the day after some of them suffered injuries due to tear gas shells fired by security personnel, who stopped them at the Punjab-Haryana border. The farmers have been pressing for various demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP). He further said the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have already decided that a 'jatha' of 101 farmers will again march towards the national capital on Sunday noon in a peaceful manner.
First Published: Dec 08 2024 | 8:28 AM IST