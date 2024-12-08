LIVE news: Farmers to resume 'Dilli Chalo' march today, security tightened near Shambhu border

Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said on December 7 that they have not received any message from the Centre for talks to address their issues and a group of 101 farmers will resume their march to Delhi on December 8. On December 6, protesting farmers suspended their march to the national capital for the day after some of them suffered injuries due to tear gas shells fired by security personnel, who stopped them at the Punjab-Haryana border. The farmers have been pressing for various demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP). He further said the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have already decided that a 'jatha' of 101 farmers will again march towards the national capital on Sunday noon in a peaceful manner.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will address the 60th Foundation Day Parade of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on Sunday, according to a post by the Home Ministry on its social media handle. He will also unveil the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Circuit House, the post added. In a post on X, the Home Ministry shared: "Union Home and Cooperation Minister @AmitShah will address the 60th Foundation Day Parade Ceremony of Border Security Force (BSF) in Jodhpur, Rajasthan tomorrow and unveil the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji at Circuit House, Jodhpur." Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, India has entered a new era of cultural revival. He emphasised that India is advancing on the path of development with the mantra of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi.'