Delhi AQI reaches 186 as authorities ease Grap-III and IV pollution curbs

On Friday morning at 8 am, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) increased to 186 from 161 on Thursday morning, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). However, the air quality remained in the “moderate” category for the third consecutive day. Considering the improved air quality, the Centre’s air quality panel for Delhi-NCR revoked restrictive measures under Stages III and IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap).

AQI across the national capital

As the air quality improved to “moderate” from “poor,” it is expected that this trend will continue for the next two to three days. Most areas in Delhi reported moderate air quality this morning. For example, according to CPCB data at 8 am, ITO recorded an AQI of 182, Chandni Chowk 122, Major Dhyan Chand 169, Patparganj 194, and Mandir Marg 162, among others.

However, some locations are still waiting to see moderate air quality as they continue to remain in the “poor” category. For instance, as per CPCB’s 8 am readings, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 245, Vivek Vihar 204, Sonia Vihar 205, and Nehru Nagar 235.

Restrictive measures eased to Grap-II from Grap-IV

As the national capital reported “moderate” air quality for the first time this winter on Wednesday, the Centre’s air quality panel for Delhi-NCR on Thursday lifted restrictive pollution control measures under Stages III and IV of Grap, according to an official order.

The restrictions have been eased to Stage II of Grap, which imposes less severe measures. These include a ban on the use of coal and firewood in industries and commercial establishments, including eateries.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court allowed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to scale down Grap-IV restrictions to Stage 2, citing an improvement in the region's air quality. On Thursday, Delhi residents experienced cleaner air for the second consecutive day, with the AQI recorded in the “moderate” category at 165.

More From This Section

The Supreme Court observed that AQI levels in the National Capital Region (NCR) had not exceeded 300 in the past four days. It instructed the CAQM to reintroduce Stage III restrictions if the AQI surpasses 350, and Stage IV if it crosses 400.

Stages III and IV of Grap include stringent measures such as banning the entry of trucks carrying non-essential goods unless they run on CNG, LNG, or BS-VI diesel. Diesel-powered medium and heavy goods vehicles (BS-IV or lower) are prohibited, except for essential services. Restrictions also apply to non-essential light commercial vehicles from outside Delhi. Additionally, all construction and demolition activities, including public infrastructure projects like highways, flyovers, and pipelines, are halted under these stages