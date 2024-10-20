Delhi's AQI improves to 'poor' category; political blame game erupts

A layer of fog covered Delhi's Nehru Park on Sunday as the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to 254, indicating poor air quality. However, the overall air quality index of the national capital improved compared to the previous 24-hour average of 334, the data showed.





The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) classifies the Air Quality Index into the following categories: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe). The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has already issued warnings regarding prolonged exposure to high levels of pollution, as it can cause severe respiratory illnesses.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a clear sky on Sunday for Delhi. The weather department has reported a minimum temperature of 20.0 degrees Celsius on the other hand maximum temperature is expected to touch 36.0 degrees Celsius.

A recent survey revealed that 36 per cent of the families in Delhi-NCR have one or more members experiencing pollution-related health problems such as sore throat, cough, and breathing difficulty.

Reasons for pollution





ALSO READ: Changing weather responsible for Delhi's poor air quality: Gopal Rai Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the national capital's air quality has dropped to the 'poor' category due to changing weather conditions, and with temperatures further dropping, the situation could become worse. He assured that the Delhi government is doing everything it can to control pollution, and it seeks the cooperation of residents.

Some environmentalists have also mentioned that stubble burning and roadside dust are some of the main reasons for the increase in pollution in Delhi. They further warn that the upcoming Diwali and incoming winters could deteriorate the situation.

Blame game over Delhi’s air pollution

As Delhi chokes with rising air pollution and toxic foam visible on the Yamuna River, a political blame game has once again erupted between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).





ALSO READ: Delhi air quality crisis sparks blame game; Congress slams AAP, Centre BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla reached Yamuna Bank in the Kalindi Kunj area on Saturday and attacked the Aam Aadmi Party, saying that it is the toxic politics of Arvind Kejriwal that has made the water and air in the national capital poisonous.

Responding to the BJP’s attack, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the BJP has no right to speak on this, as its government in UP, Haryana, and Rajasthan has failed to take any concrete action.

(With inputs from agencies)