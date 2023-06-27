Home / India News / Delhi's Deer Park de-recognised as 'mini zoo', deers to be shifted out

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 7:36 PM IST
Delhi is set to lose its famous Deer Park with the central authorities cancelling its recognition as a 'mini zoo' and deciding to translocate the animals due to their rapidly increasing numbers and inadequate manpower.

An order to this effect was recently issued by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), a statutory body under the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, officials said on Tuesday.

"Six deer were introduced in the park in the 1960s and over time, the number swelled to approximately 600. It had been given the status of a 'mini zoo' by the CZA," a senior official said.

The park, officially known as A N Jha Deer Park, in south Delhi's Hauz Khas area is a popular picnic spot and a popular hangout zone. It comes under the jurisdiction of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The CZA issued the order cancelling the Deer Park's recognition as a 'mini zoo' on June 8.

"Rapid growth of population, inbreeding, possibility of spread of disease and lack of trained manpower to maintain the mini zoo led to the decision," an official source said.

Now, forest departments of Rajasthan and Delhi shall take further action for the translocation of the deer, according to the source.

"The Deer Park is a protected forest area and after the deer are shifted, it shall be maintained as a protected forest," the source said.

According to the CZA's order, "A meeting under the chairmanship of Dr. Sanjay Kumar Shukla, Member Secretary, Central Zoo Authority was held on January 30, 2023, to deliberate on the proposal -- 'Shifting of deer and cancellation of recognition of A N Jha Deer Park'."

It was suggested that "since only about 600 animals are stated to be housed in the said zoo, upon cancellation, the captive animals shall be released in natural habitat of the state of Rajasthan and National Capital Territory of Delhi in the ratio 70 per cent and 30 per cent respectively", the order stated.

The release shall comply with extant statutory provisions and International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) guidelines for re-introduction and other conservation translocations, it said.

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 7:36 PM IST

