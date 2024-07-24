Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Delhi's 'friendly neighbourhood Spiderman' booked for car bonnet stunt

The Delhi police acted based on a complaint on social media against the two locals after one of them was seen riding on a car's bonnet on Dwarka roads

Delhi Police,Spiderman
The masked 'hero' in question has been identified as 20-year-old Aditya from the southwest Delhi district of Najafgarh. (Photo: Delhi Police)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 5:29 PM IST
In a scene straight out of a Marvel movie but with a decidedly Desi twist, the Delhi Police have charged a 'friendly neighbourhood' Spiderman for multiple traffic violations, including riding atop the bonnet of a car.

The masked 'hero' in question has been identified as 20-year-old Aditya from the southwest Delhi district of Najafgarh. Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle, 19-year-old Gaurav Singh, hails from Mahavir Enclave.

Acting on a complaint that surfaced on social media, the police were quick to respond after a video showing the duo's antics went viral. In the clip, Aditya can be seen dressed as Spiderman, perched on the car's bonnet, while Gaurav drives down the busy Dwarka roads.

'Spiderman in slippers'

Adding to the spectacle, a now-famous photo circulating online shows Aditya and Gaurav standing sheepishly next to two traffic police officers, holding a traffic challan for their numerous offences.

“It happens only in Delhi… Spiderman-in-slippers…” quipped social media users, poking fun at the viral image shared by officials.

"The owner and driver of the vehicle have been booked for dangerous driving, not wearing a seatbelt, and driving without a pollution certificate, with a possible maximum fine of Rs 26,000 and/or imprisonment or both,” said the police.

For the uninitiated, Spiderman is a fictional superhero from Marvel Comics, created by the legendary writer Stan Lee. The beloved character, Peter Parker, gains spider-like abilities after being bitten by a radioactive spider. Known for his relatable nature and protective instincts towards his community, Spiderman is often referred to as “your friendly neighbourhood Spiderman.” This phrase has now morphed into a humorous reference as social media users have dubbed Aditya the "Najafgarh Spiderman" or "Aditya Parker."

Not the first 'Spidey incident'

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Spiderman has made headlines in Delhi. In April, a young couple was also charged by the police after they were spotted flouting traffic norms while dressed as Spiderman and Spiderwoman.

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

