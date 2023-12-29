Delhi's LG approves proposal to notify MTP Act; blames AAP govt for delay

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved a proposal to notify statutory reforms under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Act, 2021, to ensure widespread access for women for abortion care.

LG VK Saxena gave the nod for the issuance of notifications related to Statutory Forms I, II, and III under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) (Amendment) Act, 2021, said a press release by the LG Office on Thursday.

The move, aimed at ensuring universal access for women to comprehensive abortion care, comes more than two years after the amendments were made by Parliament.

Expressing dissatisfaction and surprise at the delay of over two years in implementing these amendments, LG Saxena criticised the Delhi government for its prolonged inaction.

The Central Government had communicated the necessity of enacting these amendments to all states and union territories in December 2021, said the official statement.

The LG directed the Health Department, GNCTD, to ascertain the lapses leading to inordinate delay in processing the matter and asked them to assign responsibility and exercise caution in the future.

In 2021, major amendments were made to the MTP Act by the centre, by which opinion only one Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) will be required up to 20 weeks of gestation and of two RMPs for termination of pregnancy of 20-24 weeks of gestation under special circumstances, the statement said.

Further, the amended Act provided for the constitution of the Medical Board to grant permission for termination of pregnancy beyond 24 weeks under circumstances to be decided by the Medical Board, it said.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, communicated via email on December 20, 2021, outlining the necessity to update the forms for documenting MTP in accordance with the amended Act and Rules 2021.

These forms--Form I (RMP Opinion Form), Form II (regulations regarding pregnancy duration), and Form III (Admission Register)--underwent essential modifications to align with the amended regulations.

Accordingly, the Ministry directed the States and UTs to notify Forms I, II, and III in the official Gazette under MTP Regulations.

The salient amendments done in Form-I (the RMP Opinion Form) require the name, qualifications, and address of only one RMP, and from the earlier form, the word "married woman" has been replaced by "woman" and the word "husband" has been replaced with "partner".

In Form II, which stipulates the regulations, three additional sub-heads regarding the duration of pregnancy have been added, and reasons for termination of pregnancy have been bifurcated into A, B, and C depending on weeks of gestation.

The Form III concerns the admission register, in which a phrase has been added for pregnancy beyond 24 weeks and the names of Medical Board members have to be mentioned.

The LG was informed that the proposal of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, GNCTD, regarding notification of statutory forms (Form-I RMP opinion form, Form II, and Form III for admission and registration) has been endorsed by the Minister of Health and approved by the Chief Minister.